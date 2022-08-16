Sultan Azlan Shah Cup returns after two year hiatus, to start from November 16

Today at 5:07 PM
After a two-year hiatus, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, an annual invitation-only international men's hockey competition, will return in November of this year. Due to COVID, the famous competition was not held in the previous two years; South Korea had won the previous title, while India ended second.
"We are all set to host the Premier Azlan Shah Cup in November this year. We have invited six teams including India and Australia and we hope our invitation will be accepted," an Asian Hockey Federation official told PTI. India has been invited to compete in the competition, which will be hosted in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 16 to November 25.
India has won the tournament five times since it began as a biannual event in 1983, however, Australia has won the most titles with 10. South Korea and Pakistan have shared the honor three times apiece. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists Australia, India, Germany, New Zealand, and Canada are the five teams invited to play along with hosts Malaysia this year.
As far as the 2019 edition is concerned, India lost the final to South Korea 4-2 in the shoot-out after being held to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Forward Mandeep Singh had finished with the most goals -- seven, along with South Korean Jang Jong-hyun, while India's Surender Kumar was declared the player of the tournament.
