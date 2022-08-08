LIVE CWG 2022 | India vs Australia - Gold Medal Match

Having overcome South Africa's challenge in the semi final, India will now take on Australia in the Gold Medal match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Q3 IND 0 AUS 5

India need to do a lot better with their attack. They have not created even a single PC.

HALF TIME

Q2 IND 0 AUS 5

India would want this half to get over soon.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 5

Now Aus win another ball in the D, and it is another GOALLLLL!

INDIA OUT OF THE GAME ALREADY!

Q2 IND 0 AUS 4

Coach Reid must be livid with the way India is playing.

Once again Aussie forwards break the Indian defence. GOALLLL!

Q2 IND 0 AUS 3

And Manpreet Singh collides with an Aussie player. The Indian captain is down.

He is marching out of the field.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 3

This performance would remind many of India's 2010 CWG final.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 3

Once again, India concede a PC! This is sloppy by the defensive unit.

SAVED, ONE MORE PC!

ANOTHER SAVE, BUT AUS SCORE ON THE REBOUND

Q2 IND 0 AUS 2

A few more attacks come by the Indians, but nothing too dangerous.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 2

Finally India trying to switch flanks and create trouble for Australia.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 2

India would have been 5 down by now if not for Sreejesh.

Q2 IND 0 AUS 2

This is not the type of hockey that India is known to play. Sreejesh makes another save.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 2

India, on one hand can't get in Australia D, and they counter-attack to score.

POOR HOCKEY BY INDIA

Q1 IND 0 AUS 1

A rare circle entry for the Indians, but there is no one to retrieve the pass.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 1

This is poor by the Indians, and here is the third PC.

They score this time.

AUS TAKE LEAD!

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

Another PC for Australia as India not able to control the attacks.

SREEJESH MAKES A SAVE

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

The action taking place in Indian half. They need to get out of their own half.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

A PC for Australia now.

BUT it is a save, Amit Rohidas with an excellent run.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

A jittery start by the Indians, and they will have to settle down soon.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

Australia on the attack, and they nearly score. But the goal has not been awarded.

Q1 IND 0 AUS 0

The match gets underway and there is no Vivek today.

So both the teams are out on the park for national anthems. What an opportunity for the Indians to get their first CWG gold.

Indian squad : Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher, Gurjant, Mandeep, Manpreet, Hardik, Akashdeep, Nilakanta, Vivek Sagar, Surender, Harmanpreet, Varun, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet, Jugraj, PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak.