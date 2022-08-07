LIVE CWG 2022 | India vs New Zealand - Hockey Women's Bronze Medal

Team India takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match, in the women's hockey competition, on the penultimate day of the CWG 2022. The women's team showed a lot of resilience against Australia, but could not make it to the final; and now they have a chance to finish on the podium.

Q3 IND 1 NZ 0

A great switch in the D for India, and they have a PC!

A MISSED CHANCE

Q3 IND 1 NZ 0

INdia has numbers in the attack, and now they need to convert.

Q3 IND 1 NZ 0

Good press by the Indians in the other half.

Q3 IND 1 NZ 0

Third quarter now. Chanu defends well here. Deep defence has been great for the team.

HALF TIME! DO JOIN US IN 10 MINS.

Q2 IND 1 NZ 0

GOALLLLLLL!

And finally, Salima Tete finds the top of the net and India have scored.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

Despite playing well India have not had a PC.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

FIrst real attack by the Kiwis and it was really close.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

Indian defence has been good too as they have avoided circle entries.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

Excellent work by NZ defence as they have not conceded even one PC.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

Another circle entry for India but amounting to nothing.

Q2 IND 0 NZ 0

India showing all the signs of scoring, but finishing has been a constant problem for them.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Positive signs for the Indians in the first quarter as they came close to scoring in the first quarter.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Salima is in a great position to score, she is unmarked on the far post. But she somehow manages to miss.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

And India create an opportunity, brilliant work by the midflield. Sangita with a tomhawk, but its a save.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Savita is the backbone of this team, much like Sreejesh in the men's.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

PC FOR NZ

SAVE

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

A counter-attack by NZ and no damage done. The defence line gets it from skipper Savita.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Possession still with India, but they haven't really looked to attack.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Skill-wise the Indian team is second to none, but coordination in the circle and PC conversion is something to work on.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Not a great opening by either team. They need to show more intent, the Indians. But still early days in the match.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

Unlike Aus, Nz are not really in the best formation for attack.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

NZ have numbers in deep defence and they get the ball out of the circle easily.

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

First attack from New Zealand, but an unfruitful one. India get possession

Q1 IND 0 NZ 0

And here we go. The match gets underway. India would go for the kill, hopefully.

And it is a big one today. Team India, after facing an unfortunate defeat against Australia in semis on Friday, must be itching to get on the podium. They take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match, and the team cannot be taken lightly. But whatever the result be, we are mighty proud of the women's hockey team.

India day 10 SCHEDULE at CWG 2022

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

2:45 pm - Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel

3:50 pm - Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar -

4:05 pm - Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani -

5:24 pm - Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

12:10 am (Monday) - Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu

1 am (Monday)- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final:

BADMINTON:

2:20pm - Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10pm - Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10pm - Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4:00 pm - Women’s doubles semifinal: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly

4:50 pm: Men’s doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

BOXING:

3 pm - Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu -

3:15 pm - Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal

7 pm - Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen

1:15 am (Monday) - Men’s 92kg: Sagar Ahlawat

CRICKET:

9:30pm - Women’s T20 Final: India

HOCKEY:

1:30 pm - Women’s Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand

SQUASH:

-10:30 pm Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

3:35pm - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula -

6:15pm - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

9:50 pm - Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

10:40 pm - Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

12:15 am (on Monday) - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula