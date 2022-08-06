LIVE CWG 2022 | India vs South Africa - Hockey Men's Semi Final

India will take on South Africa in the semi final of the Men's Hockey event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While India topped their group winning three of the four games, all South Africa could muster was two wins a draw and a loss in their pool matches.

Q2 | INDIA 1 - 0 SOUTH AFRICA

WHAT HAS JONES HAD FOR LUNCH TODAY?

Gurjant gets the ball inside the D on the left side and he squares it to Akashdeep. He has a pop at goal and Jones just gets it away.

India comes in again from the left and they get it to Akashdeep who tries the tomahawk. Guess who is there to deny him again - JONES! What a game he is having.

India again get the ball out wide to Mandeep. This time the forward can't sort out his feet as he tries to come inside and loses the ball.

Mandeep gets the ball out wide on the left flank with space ahead of him. He heads in and from the baseline, crosses it in. It misses everyone before Lalit gets the ball on the left. He has a shot on goal but Jones is there again to palm it away.

India win the ball just outside their D and get the ball wide to Lalit. He runs at the defence but runs out of space and eventually just wins a free hit for his side.

GOAL FOR INDIA!! ABHISHEK

He goes past Cassiem as if he is not there and then unleashes a perfect reverse stick into the far corner. That was an exceptionally good finish.

Q2 | INDIA 0 - 0 SOUTH AFRICA

This time SA have skipper Drummond on the drag flick. He catches Prasad with his stick as the referee points to a free out for India.

PC OF SA

SA drill the ball in and it comes off an India stick and rises up. The referee points for a PC.

The SA drag flick by Brown is on target and Pathak makes himself big to make the stop. He then follows up and kicks the ball away from danger.

PC TO SA!

WOW THAT PACE!! Cassiem comes through the middle of the field like Usain Bolt as no one gets close to him. He plays the ball off the foot for a PC.

Another long ball by South Africa is easily intercepted by the Indians. They should stop doing that because they are giving away possession too easily to an Indian team that is much more talented.

We are off in the second quarter.

Q1 | INDIA 0 - 0 SOUTH AFRICA

THAT IS THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

HARMAN AGAIN!! AND JONES AGAIN!! HE ALREADY HAS FIVE SAVES IN THE GAME!

HARMAN GOES FOR IT TO JONES' LEFT AGAIN!! AND AGAIN JONES SAVES IT!!

The referee awards a free out but India say it came off an SA body so it should be another PC. INDIA REVIEW IT!!

THIS WILL BE ANOTHER PC!

PC FOR INDIA

SA Review it though! SA say that it came off an Indian foot before it hit a South African foot. It will be interesting to see if we can get an angle for it since it is outside the D.

I don't think there will be enough evidence to overturn this. They have finally found the right angle. It does appear that it came off an Indian foot.

THE UMPIRE SAYS THAT THERE IS NO CLEAR EVIDENCE!! SO THE PC DECISION WILL STAND

India have struggled to penetrate with consistency so far. Whenever they have, Jones has stood upto the challenge.

We are into the last three minutes here as the scores still remain level.

CHANCE FOR INDIA

Akashdeep shows some incredible stickwork to go past three players before passing it off to Abhishek. The forward has a shot at goal but Jones pulls off a smart save.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE?

SA try to pass the ball across the field in an ariel fashion but Mandeep gets his stick up and intercepts it. However, the ball is handed to SA for dangerous play.

India have to be wary for the SA counter because of the pace that they possess.

Here come India though. they string together a few passes on the right flank but Abhishek kicks the ball just as he is released,

SA have piled on the pressure in the last few minutes and India are struggling to get out of their final third.

CHANCE FOR SA

They bring the ball down the middle before playing it wide. The ball is crossed back in but Horne cannot get the final touch on it.

India have started on the front foot and it takes a clear off the line from SA to keep the scores level.

The teams are out and we are ready to begin

Indian squad : Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher, Gurjant, Mandeep, Manpreet, Hardik, Akashdeep, Nilakanta, Vivek Sagar, Surender, Harmanpreet, Varun, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet, Jugraj, PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak.