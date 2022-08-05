LIVE CWG 2022 | India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semi Final

Having finished second in their pool behind England, the Indian Women's team will take on Australia for a place in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India did well in their group matches winning three of their four matches.

Lalremsiami and Kataria have been virtually invisible today. Navneet is the only one who has looked up for this game offensively so far.

Even the Aussie passing has not been upto their usual standard but that has more to do with the Indian defence being incredibly well drilled.

CHANCE FOR AUSTRALIA

Willaims again shows off some lovely stickwork to get herself some space. She puts the ball across the goal where Malone cannot get the final touch. Sonika did well to apply some pressure I must add.

This has been a sloppy quarter of hockey so far. No team is keeping the ball particularly well.

WHAT A WASTED OPPORTUNITY!

India clear the ball uptp and somehow it falls for Sharmila who finds herself in a three on three situation. However, Taylor comes back and wins the ball off her.

AND WE ARE OFF!!

And we are back. Australia will get us started in this half.

HT | INDIA 0 - 1 AUSTRALIA

India started off on the backfoot right from the get go but they managed to keep the Aussies at bay. They even had a chance to take the lead through a busted attempt of a PC, but Navneet failed to get the telling touch at far end. Australia came down the other end and found the finish to take the lead. India did very well in the second quarter to come back into the game and even drew a few saves from the Aussie keeper. However, they will either have to score off a PC or find a way past this resolute Australian defence if they want to get into CWG final.

END OF THE HALF

We are into the final minute of the half as India come down with the ball on the right wing. They lose the ball cheaply again.

Kershaw again plays a dangerous ball in from the right flank. No Aussies is there to do any damage and Savita does well to clear it away with a strong kick.

We are into the last three minutes of the half now.

India don't score from their PC. In other news, water is still wet.

PC FOR INDIA!!

Navneet shows great skill to come into the D and tries to cross the ball. AUSTRALIA REVIEW!!

It was not off the foot but it might have come off the arm. The decision stands and Australia keep their review.

GREEN CARD FOR AUSTRALIA

Tonkin is shown a green card for a hard foul. No complaints by anyone, least of all the Aussie.

HOW HAS THAT NOT BEEN GIVEN???

The ball appears to come off Wilson's leg in the D and India appeal for it. They quickly review it and somehow it is not overturned and India lose their review. There appeared to be a clear deflection on the replays.

CHANCE FOR INDIA



Sangeeta comes in from the right and has a pop at goal. The keeper stretches out and gets a strong foot to it.

Gurjit again tries the ariel route. That never had a chance. It is called as a foul almost instantly as there is no depth on it.

Midway through the second quarter and India have certainly grown into this game. However, the penetrations are just not there so far.

This looked better from Gurjit as she was able to beat the first battery. However, it was straight at the keeper who kicks it away.

PC FOR INDIA!

This is their third one. Neha gets the ball and gets checked by Fitzpatrick. Easy PC

Neha loses the ball in midfield and it falls for Kershaw. The Aussies goes through the middle beating a couple of players before Nisha steps in to take the ball off her.

India started the quarter by pressing in the final third but since then they have dropped back again. That could be very dangerous.

India come down the right wing at some pace. Salima gets the ball and tries to find something in the middle but again that pass it cut off before it can even reach an area where it can be threatening.

AND WE ARE OFF FOR THE SECOND 15.

THAT IS THE END OF THE QUARTER

India bring the ball down the left wing as Sonika gets the ball. She tries to play it in but it is intercepted easily.

We are into the last minute of the quarter now.

This time India go for Monika and again the first battery is able to put in the block.

Monika goes past a couple of players before she is stopped unfairly. On the resulting freehit, India go in and Navneet wins India a PC.

CAN THEY SCORE ON THIS ONE?

OH MY!!! MONIKA PULLS OFF A PULL SHOT ON THE LINE TO KEEP THE AUSSIES OUT! THAT LOOKED LIKE A GOAL WHEN IT CAME OFF THE STICK!

PC FOR AUSTRALIA

The Aussies break at pace again and it is only down to Savita that they don't score. The Aussies appeal for a PC and the review supports them.

GOAL FOR AUSTRALIA

Australia get the ball wide left to Williams who puts in a perfect ball for Greiner. The forward makes no mistake.

CHANCE FOR INDIA

After Gurjit's first attempt is blocked off. India keep it alive and following a comedy of errors, the ball goes to far post where Navneet is still present. The ball falls awkwardly for her and she cannot get her stick to the ball.

PC OF INDIA

Navneet beats a couple of players before breaking through. She is fouled in the process and India get the PC.

India finally show a proper half court press and Australia concede possession.

OH MY!!! THAT HAS HURT SOMMERVILLE!

Navneet comes down the right wing and try to cross it in. The ball takes a deflection and catches Sommerville in the face. She needs some help to get off the field.

Gurjit tries to take the ariel route to get the forwards the ball. That is not an easy ball to control.

CHANCE FOR AUSTRALIA

India lose the ball in their own third and Australia attack with pace. They get the ball out to Williams but instead of having a shot at goal, she opts to square it to nobody.

India finally get into the final third but there is no space to penetrate. The Women in Blue go backwards.

India are struggling to keep the ball here as Australia launch attack after attack. The good news - The Indian defence is holding strong.

And straight away Australia are on the front foot and Savita is pulled in for an save. That was sharp by the Indian skipper off the deflection.

AND WE ARE OFF

India win the toss and they have opted to start the game.

The teams are out. And we will have live action soon.

Australia, on the other hand, have won all their matches so far. In a show of utter dominance, they have scored 16 goals so far and are yet to concede a single one so far.