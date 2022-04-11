FIH Pro Hockey League | Indian women awarded six points after matches against England cancelled

Today at 6:57 PM
The two FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches between the Indian women's hockey team and England have been canceled. India was awarded six points for the two games, propelling them to the top of the standings; meanwhile, earlier, the two matches between the two sides were postponed in the wake of Covid-19.
The matches could not be rescheduled despite the best efforts of the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH), Hockey India, and England Hockey. “Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the two nations that the six points available for these two matches will be awarded to India,” the FIH said in a statement.
India has ascended to the top of the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with 22 points from eight matches after these six points. The Netherlands, the defending champions, are in second place with 19 points from eight games, while Germany is in third place with 13 points.
The Indian ladies, who reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been impressive in their first FIH Pro League season. India ranked No. 9 in the current FIH standings, defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat, then went on to win 2-1 and lose 4-3 against Spain in February. On June 11 and 12, Savita Punia and her teammates will travel to Antwerp to play Belgium.
The final four matches of the Indian women's hockey team, two against Argentina (June 18 and 19) and two against the United States (June 21 and 22), will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
