FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup | Indian thrash Malaysia to top Pool D, to face South Korea in quarters

Sangita Kumari assisted a low cross from Lalrindiki past the goal line in the next minute, extending India's advantage to two goals. India eventually began to breach the Malaysian circle with greater confidence in the second stanza and was rewarded in the 25th minute when Lalrindiki made it 3-0. At the half, the score stayed the same, with India controlling 64% of possession and causing 15 circle intrusions as opposed to Malaysia's five.