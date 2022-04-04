FIH Pro Hockey League | India beat England 4-3, stay on top of points table

Today at 3:18 PM
On Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team beat England 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, in the second leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 game. Harmanpreet Singh completed a hat-trick for India (25', 25', 42'), while Manpreet Singh (15') registered his first goal since 2019.
England responded with goals from Liam Sanford (6'), David Condon (38'), and Sam Ward (43'). All the goals were scored from penalty corners. After winning they got 3 points and India maintained its lead in the FIH Pro League standings, with 21 points from ten games. England, on the other side, remained in seventh place with two victories and seven points.
Bronze medalists for Tokyo 2020 India started the game conservatively, as England struck first to set the pace in the sixth minute. Liam Sanford scored a penalty corner from the far post to give the visitors an early lead. After a sluggish start to the second quarter, the hosts gained the lead in the 25th minute on Harmanpreet Singh's 100th career goal from a penalty corner.
India quickly increased the pace and scored another penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh delivered a scorching drag flick to the right of England's goalie to increase India's lead to two goals. With the score 3-1 at the start of the third session, the visitors were able to break through the Indian circle on a few occasions.
In the 38th minute, Nicholas Bandurak, who scored a brace in the first encounter, found the leg of Indian captain Amit Rohidas and earned England a penalty corner. David Condon converted to make it 3-2 in favour of the visitors. Harmanpreet Singh completed his hat-trick four minutes later with another low effort to the right of the goalie from a PC.
England, on the other hand, cut the lead in half with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, thanks to Sam Ward. With a small 4-3 lead in the fourth quarter, India remained deep and defended in numbers to take the three points. On the 14th and 15th of April, India will host second-placed Germany at the same site.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.