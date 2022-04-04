FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup | India in quarters after 2-1 win over Germany

With a 2-1 win against Germany in their second Pool D encounter on Sunday, India advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022. India's two goals came from Lalremsiami (1') and Mumtaz Khan (24'). Late in the game, Bleuel Jule (56') grabbed one back for the Germans.

With six points from two matches, India has climbed to the top of Pool D. India is now certain to finish in the top two and go to the quarterfinals regardless of what happens in their last Pool encounter against Malaysia on Tuesday. With three points, Germany is second in Pool D, while Wales and Malaysia each have one.

The Indian women's hockey team got off to a fast start in the game. The German defense denied Mumtaz Khan's shot seconds into the match, but Sharmila Devi gained India a penalty corner at the minute mark.

Deepika's drag-flick was superbly saved by German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann, but the rebound was tucked in by Lalremsiami, who had earlier given India an early lead against Wales. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the match. The German women's hockey team retaliated with a barrage of assaults, winning a slew of penalty corners along the way. India's advantage was maintained thanks to some tenacious defense headed by goalkeeper Bichu Kharibam and vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary.

Both teams fought for control in the second quarter and had periods of dominance. With some fantastic saves, Bichu Kharibam continued to amaze. India scored again at the 24th-minute mark. Reet's penalty corner strike struck Mumtaz Khan in the left side of the German goal. The Indian dutifully deflected the ball in, doubling India's advantage. India had a 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the final half, India was solidly in command, with captain Salima Tete leading the charge. Despite a flurry of golden opportunities, India was unable to expand its lead. India was in game-management mode, defending in numbers while hunting for counter-attacking possibilities as Germany threw players forward to tie the game in the last quarter.

India successfully repelled rounds of German strikes, but one crept through with four minutes to go. Bleuel Jule ultimately beat Bichu Kharibam on the day with a strong drive from within the circle. The late goal made for a tense finish, but India hung on to win and book their place in the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup quarterfinals.