Tokyo bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh retires from international hockey

Star India defender and drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has announced retirement from international hockey with immediate effect, according to a report in PTI. The Tokyo bronze-medalist made the announcement and said, "I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever."