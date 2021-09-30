Tokyo bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh retires from international hockey

Today at 1:42 PM
In a surprise move, Tokyo bronze-medalist Rupinder Pal Singh has announced retirement from international hockey with immediate effect. Singh, who led India briefly, played for the country in 223 matches and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders and drag-flickers in the world.
Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj
— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021
"I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India." The 30-year-old went on to play for India in 223 matches and is widely regarded as one of the finest drag-flickers in the world.
The towering Singh was instrumental in helping India win an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years.
