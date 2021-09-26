Performance at Tokyo Olympics changed our mentality and given us self belief, claims Neha Goyal

Making her Olympic debut for India stands out as a landmark moment for Neha in her career thus far. She admits, “I was nervous before the occasion, but very excited. It has always been my dream to play in the Olympics since I started playing hockey. This was my first time, so I did not take too much pressure upon myself and tried to enjoy the moment. I also gained some confidence in our tours of Argentina and Germany before the Olympics, where I felt that we were able to compete well with some really good teams. In the end, the team performed well, and I was happy with my individual performance over the course of the tournament as well.”