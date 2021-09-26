Madhya Pradesh government to award 31 lakh each to Indian women's hockey team players

Today at 1:17 PM
The Madhya Pradesh government will be handing over a cash prize of INR 31 lakh each to the players of the women’s hockey team that finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The eves narrowly lost out on an Olympic medal after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match, last month.
The Indian women’s hockey team were only making their third-ever appearance at the Olympics, in Tokyo, earlier this year. Having lost the first three games, the eves were inching towards an exit, but a win against Ireland and South Africa in the final two group stage matches earned them a place in the quarter-finals.
A shock win over Australia lifted the hopes even further, but they were knocked out of the gold medal race after a loss to Argentina in the semi-finals. However, they were still on the hunt for a bronze medal but despite a spirited display, Rani Rampal and Co lost to Great Britain 3-4 to finish fourth, which was their best ever outing at the Games.
As contrary to expectations, the results were quite inspiring and it had the entire nation in awe, as the players received a warm welcome at home. The Madhya Pradesh government will dish out a cash prize of INR 31 lakh each for the players of the women’s hockey team that participated at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on September 28.
"Our women's hockey team put up a great game in Olympics. They may have lost but won hearts. We have decided that all the members of this team will be honoured with Rs 31 lakh each. I believe that our daughters will win in future," said Madhya Pradesh joint director of sports, Vinod Pradhan.
