Really wanted to prove myself at the Olympics, recalls Varun Kumar

What followed in Tokyo is now part of history as the Indian Men's Hockey Team went on to clinch the Bronze Medal. Varun played a key role in India's 3-1 win against Argentina in the pool stage as he scored the first goal of the match. He was effective in the backline and impressed with his performance every time he was called up. "It was in deed a fantastic experience in Tokyo. Winning the Bronze and standing on the podium along with my teammates is perhaps the best moment of my life. Now my priority will be to improve in every aspect. We have had a good break after the Olympics and we are all waiting to return to camp in October," stated Varun.