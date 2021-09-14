Goal is to become world No. 1 hockey team after Tokyo bronze, says forward Shamsher Singh

After winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, the men's hockey team has given hopes to the fans, of becoming the best team in the world. Forward Shamsher Singh feels too that India can become No.1 team in the world, if they keep improving.

"We still have a lot of targets to achieve as a team. We have ticked off the target of winning an Olympic medal, but we have been striving to be the best side in the world in the last few years," Shamsher said.

"We are going to give everything we have in every match we play in the future, especially in big tournaments such as the FIH Hockey Pro League. We are confident that if we keep improving match by match, then one day we will surely be the world Number 1 team," said Shamsher.

The youngster went on to say that he is lucky to have won an Olympics medal at the early stages of his career. "The Tokyo Olympics is always going to hold a special place in my heart. I am so lucky to be part of an Olympic bronze medal-winning team at such an early stage of my career. I also know that this is just the beginning for us as a team. We have the belief that we can do even better in the future and we are going to work towards our goals in the upcoming years," said the forward, who scored a goal against Japan in the Tokyo Games.