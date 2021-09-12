Hockey India names 25 players for senior women's national coaching camp

Today at 3:32 PM
Hockey India has invited 25 core players for a coaching camp in SAI Bengaluru, starting September 13. There will be a separate camp for junior players as well, and the players will train there till October 20. Olympians Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila, will be a part of the junior camp.
After a break of almost a month from Tokyo Olympics, Hockey India has called up 25 players for the senior women's national coaching camp, scheduled to begin at the SAI campus in Bengaluru on September 13. The core group consists of the 16 players who were alos a part of the Indian team at the Olympics. The camp will end on October 20.
Players like Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Udita, according to IANS.
Other players like Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur along with Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary will be a part of the camp.
Players like Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila will be part of the junior Indian women's team's ongoing national camp.
"I believe the players are looking forward to regroup at the national camp in Bengaluru. While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better. An important year is coming up with big tournaments and I am sure this camp will be the beginning of a good season ahead," said Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam.
