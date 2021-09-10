Gurjant Singh and Harmenpreet Singh could have well missed out 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men’s hockey team scripted history by claiming an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years, securing a third-place podium finish in Tokyo, last month. This bronze medal came as a sigh of relief, with the triumph sending the entire nation in a party-mood, ending a long trophy drought. However, things could have well turned out quite differently.

Two of India’s most influential players in the bronze medal win – Gurjant Singh and Harmanpreet Singh - could have well missed out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if the event had not been postponed. Both the players suffered injuries and underwent surgeries, having recovered just in time for the postponed Games that happened earlier this year.

“Both of us had suffered serious injuries and underwent surgeries. If the games wouldn’t have been delayed, we both might have missed the chance to be a part of the history,” said Gurjant Singh, at an honorary event, on Thursday.

Gurjant Singh played in seven of the eight matches for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and scored thrice, including one against Great Britain in the quarter-final. The forward had been dropped a few times in the build-up to the Games; yet, he was there, after all, and was instrumental in India’s bronze medal win. The hockey star recalled how he never lost hope and worked dedicatedly and fearlessly to achieve his goal.