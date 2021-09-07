Bigger and better things in store for Indian women's hockey, asserts Salima Tete

She also sees it as a big plus to have played in the Olympics at such a young age. "The Olympic Games is the biggest tournament for any sportsperson and I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity of performing for my country at the biggest of stages. I have learned a lot by playing in high-pressure situations and I am certainly going to use my learnings in the upcoming competitions. One learns a lot when one is against the best and we are very happy with the way we gave a tough fight to each of our opponents in the knock-out stage of the Tokyo Games," said the Midfielder.