Bronze medal is great but there's a lot of potential to be unlocked and displayed, admits Graham Reid

"We will be analyzing all the games, not just ours but all games of different teams over the next six months. We will draw up a plan of what is required to get to that next level. This is a smart group, and we will work out on the things we need to do. We will need to keep improvising and keep getting better. Deep down the team understands, Bronze medal at the Olympics after 41 years is great, but there is a lot of potential we need to unlock and display," added Reid without mincing his words.