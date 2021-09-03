Indian hockey teams might not participate in 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Indian hockey teams are still basking in the hangover of their successful Tokyo Olympics campaigns, with the men claiming a historic bronze at the event, while the eves narrowly missing out on a medal. Moving forward, the hockey teams two major assignments in the upcoming year – the 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by the Asian Games.

However, as per reports of the IOC (Indian Olympic Committee), the Indian men’s hockey team might not participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, to keep themselves fresh for the Asiad, which serves as a qualification event for the next edition of the Olympic Games.

The developments surfaced during a meeting between SAI (Sports Authority of India) director general Sandip Pradhan and IOC President Narinder Batra regarding the plan of action ahead of the 2022 Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. Hockey India refused to comment when asked for an update regarding the matter.

“The final decision has to be taken jointly by Hockey India management and coaches. If the teams play in the CWG, then the players will have to prepare accordingly and peak there. Then you can’t expect them to peak again in Asian Games, which is a qualification for the Olympics. That’s why it is doubtful for them to compete in the CWG. Moreover, there are no world ranking points on offer,” said IOC President Narinder Batra.