Indian hockey teams might not participate in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Today at 3:55 PM
Participation of the Indian hockey teams at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is doubtful, with the IOA planning to keep the players fresh for the Asian Games which kick-starts a month later. The men's team recently claimed a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a month earlier.
The Indian hockey teams are still basking in the hangover of their successful Tokyo Olympics campaigns, with the men claiming a historic bronze at the event, while the eves narrowly missing out on a medal. Moving forward, the hockey teams two major assignments in the upcoming year – the 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by the Asian Games.
However, as per reports of the IOC (Indian Olympic Committee), the Indian men’s hockey team might not participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, to keep themselves fresh for the Asiad, which serves as a qualification event for the next edition of the Olympic Games.
The developments surfaced during a meeting between SAI (Sports Authority of India) director general Sandip Pradhan and IOC President Narinder Batra regarding the plan of action ahead of the 2022 Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. Hockey India refused to comment when asked for an update regarding the matter.
“The final decision has to be taken jointly by Hockey India management and coaches. If the teams play in the CWG, then the players will have to prepare accordingly and peak there. Then you can’t expect them to peak again in Asian Games, which is a qualification for the Olympics. That’s why it is doubtful for them to compete in the CWG. Moreover, there are no world ranking points on offer,” said IOC President Narinder Batra.
The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games begins on 28th July next year and will conclude on August 8. The 2022 Asian Games begins on 10th September in Hangzhou, China, next year, with it drawing curtains on September 25. The gold medal winner in hockey at the Asian Games will earn a direct qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Manpreet Singh
- Narinder Batra
- 2022 Commonwealth Games
- 2022 Asian Games
- Tokyo Olympics 2020
- Indian Mens Hockey Team
- Indian Womens Hockey Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.