2021 Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Bengal script big wins

Chattisgarh hammered Himachal Pradesh with a scoreline of 14-1, while Punjab netted 6 times against Arunachal Pradesh without any response to win their respective matches at the ongoing Senior Women National Championship. Meanwhile, Bengal registered a convincing 8-1 win over Gujarat.

Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Bengal registered victories in their respective matches on the sixth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi today.

In the first match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 14-1 in their Pool D match. Rushali Kashyap (23', 39', 50', 54') scored four goals, while Aasmeen Khan (6', 17'), Shashi Kiran Lakra (11', 21'), Captain Balvinder Kaur Mehra (37', 55'), Pooja Singh (43', 57') scored a brace each. Gayatri Shinde (15') and Pooja Yadav (36') scored one goal each. Sakshi Thakur (18') scored the only goal for Hockey Himachal.

In Pool E, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Arunachal 6-0. Sarabdeep Kaur (20', 33') and Kirandeep Kaur (36', 43') scored a brace each, while Shalu Mann (28') and Navjot Kaur (50') scored one goal each.

In the other Pool E match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-2. Kalapureddi Veera Venkata Durga (38', 42', 54') scored a hat-trick for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, while Reetu Devi (17') and Poonam (29') scored one goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool A, Hockey Uttarakhand drew 0-0 with Le Puducherry Hockey.

Hockey Bihar defeated Goans Hockey 4-1 in their Pool B match. Ebha Kerketta (22', 43', 54') scored a hat-trick, while Ritu Singh (25') scored one goal for Hockey Bihar, while Captain Geeta Rathod (10') scored the only goal for Goans Hockey.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-1 in their Pool C match. Manisha Bhakat (3', 7', 24', 41', 51') scored five goals, while Nandita Deb (20'), Puja Bag (54') and Supriya Bahadur (57') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal. Muskan Kureshi (47') scored the only goal for Hockey Gujarat.

Please find attached match photos, pool standings and an updated schedule of the tournament.

The Quarter Finals of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021will be played on Wednesday, 27th October 2021 tomorrow.