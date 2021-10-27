2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Raja Karan Academy to face-off Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash

Today at 10:06 AM
Raja Karan Hockey Academy stormed to the final of the ongoing Junior Men Academy National Championship with a 5-3 win over Namdhari XI. In the other semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scripted a convincing 6-2 win over Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to enter the title clash.
In the first Semi Final, Raja Karan Hockey Academy edged out 5-3 in a thriller to reach the Final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Lovepreet Singh (21', 33', 60') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Agyapal (12') and Mahakdeep Singh (16') contributed a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Whereas Mokhram (34', 45') netted twice and Captain Rajinder Singh (36') scored a goal for Namdhari XI.
In the second Semi Final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive win 6-2 win against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to enter the Final of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021. Haider Ali (30', 57') and Rajat (33', 58’) registered a brace, while Himanshu (19'), and Shreyas Dhupe (48') scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. Akashdeep Singh (11') and Jashanpreet Singh (54') were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.
The 3rd/4th Place match will be played between Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Namdhari XI on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 at 0800 hrs followed by the Final between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy at 1500 hrs on the same day.