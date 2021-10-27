2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Raja Karan Academy to face-off Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash

In the first Semi Final, Raja Karan Hockey Academy edged out 5-3 in a thriller to reach the Final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Lovepreet Singh (21', 33', 60') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Agyapal (12') and Mahakdeep Singh (16') contributed a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Whereas Mokhram (34', 45') netted twice and Captain Rajinder Singh (36') scored a goal for Namdhari XI.