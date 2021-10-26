2021 Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Jharkahnd, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh script big wins on Day 5

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand eased past Hockey Andaman & Nicobar with a 28-0 victory in their Pool F match. Reshma Soreng (12', 13', 20', 28', 40', 42', 45') scored seven goals, while Pramila Soreng (7', 19', 40', 49', 60') and Albela Rani Toppo (16', 26', 31', 32', 55') netted five goals each. Betan Dung Dung (15', 23', 38') and Simta Minz (21', 33', 53') scored a hat-trick each, while Roshni Dungdung (6', 46') and Captain Subhasi Hemrom (44', 50') scored a brace each. Shammy Bara (56') netted one goal for Hockey Jharkhand.