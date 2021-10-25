2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Roundglass Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy enter semi-final

In the first Quarter Final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy scripted a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against SAI-Academy (Kolkata), following a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regulation time. Despite holding the 2-0 lead with goals from Gursharanpreet Singh (29') and Savraj Singh (30'), Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy were pegged back by SAI-Academy (Kolkata) through goals from Manish Yadav (33') and Suresh Mahto (41') to end in a 2-2 stalemate. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy goalkeeper Amritpal Singh made a remarkable save in the sudden death to help his team advance to the Semi-Finals of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

In the second Quarter Final, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a clinical 7-1 win against Salute Hockey Academy to book their place in the Semi Finals. Lovepreet Singh (4', 27', 48') scored a hat-trick, while Shubham (20', 44') bagged a brace. Agyapal (38') and Captain Sagar Saini (56') scored a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Sumit (40') scored the only goal for Salute Hockey Academy.

In the third Quarter Final, Namdhari XI held their nerves to register a thrilling 5-4 win in the shootout against SGPC Hockey Academy, following a dramatic 4-4 draw in the regulation time. Namdhari XI's goalscorers were Captain Rajinder Singh (22'), Harwinder Singh (24'), Akashdeep Singh (39') and Shivam Rana (41'). Whereas, for SGPC Hockey Academy, Onkar Singh (33', 47') netted twice, Ravneet Singh (19') and Roban Singh (40') scored a goal each to help their team earn a 4-4 draw in the regulation time. However, it was Namdhari XI who got the better of SGPC Hockey Academy in what was a topsy-turvy shootout.