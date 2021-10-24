Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Delhi Hockey thrash Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 21-0

Uttar Pradesh Hockey drew 1-1 with Kerala Hockey in their Pool H match. Aiswarya KV (5') scored for Kerala Hockey, while Sonal Tiwari (33') found the equalizer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. In the final match of the day, Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-1 in their Pool H game. Captain Elina Tigga (7', 28', 32') scored a hat-trick, while Phulkuwari Mundu (8'), Milka Surin (17') and Ranju Karmakar (57') scored one goal each for Assam Hockey. Meanwhile, Bindu (50') scored the only goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.