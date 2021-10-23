2021 Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh script big wins on Day 2

The state teams of Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh scripted big wins in their respective matches in the ongoing 2021 Senior Women National Championship. 28 state teams from across the country is participating in the ongoing meet, with the final to be played on October 30.

sOdisha, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered victories in their respective matches on the second day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi today. In the first match of the day, Odisha registered a comprehensive 18-0 victory over Hockey Himachal in their Pool D match. Dipti Lakra (5', 23', 27', 30', 56', 58') scored six goals while Janhabi Pradhan (8', 34', 38') netted a hat-trick. Namrata Jasmin Bara (35', 60') scored a brace while Khusbu Kujur (2'), Ashim Kanchan Barla (4'), Sushanti Minz (11'), Abinasi Mukti Surin (20'), Rojita Kujur (30'), Rinki Kujur (33') and Sarita Kerketta (43') scored a goal each. In Pool E, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 12-0. Navjot Kaur (9', 38', 48', 60') found the back of the net four times, while Sarabdeep Kaur (11', 39') and Kirandeep Kaur (21', 47') scored a brace each. Yashika Negi (8'), Priya (23'), Captain Reena Rani (34') and Shweta (48') scored one goal each. In the other Pool E match, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-0. Poonam (18', 36', 52') scored a hat-trick, while Reetu Devi (2', 48') scored a brace for Hockey Chandigarh. In Pool A, Hockey Haryana eased past Le Puducherry Hockey with a comprehensive 25-0 victory. Jyoti (15', 25', 31', 38', 55', 58') scored six goals, while Monika Sihag (4', 18', 20', 33', 35') found the back of the net five times. Soni (1', 29', 37', 39') netted four goals. Amandeep Kaur (2', 5', 47') scored a hat-trick, while Kumari Shailja Gautam (6', 7') scored a brace. Ekta Kaushik (8'), Manjeeta (24'), Captain Manisha (33'), Anita (41') and Manisha (57') scored one goal each. In Pool B, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bihar 7-0. Chaitrali Gawde (6', 53') scored a brace, while Ankita Sapate (2'), Poonam (12'), Renuka Yadav (28') and Akansha Singh (42') scored one goal each. In the final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 15-0 victory over Hockey Bengal. Prashu Singh Parihar (15', 18', 35', 36') scored four goals, while Upasana Singh (21', 26', 27') scored a hat-trick. Neeraj Rana (8', 58') and Anjali Gautam (29', 38') netted a brace each. Jyoti Pal (3'), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (5'), Sakshi Pandey (9') and Yogita Bora (15') scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.