2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Roundglass Punjab Academy win big, SAI Academy Kolkata maintain perfect record

Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SAI-Academy (Kolkata) and HIM Academy earned victories on day five of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal today.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur sealed the top spot in Pool A and a place in the Quarter Final with a comfortable 4-1 win against Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy in the opening match of the fifth day. Dilbar Barla (32', 45') bagged a brace, Captain Junul Purti (7') and Daniyal Soy (50') scored a goal each for Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur. Sunny Patel (28') scored the only goal for Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

In Pool B, Namdhari XI registered a comprehensive 9-2 win over RV Academy of Hockey to advance to the Quarter Finals of the competition. Mokhram (7', 30', 34', 48', 57') starred with five goals, while Maninder Singh (25', 50') netted twice. Captain Rajinder Singh (33') and Mahavir Singh (60') also contributed a goal each in what was Namdhari XI's big win. Whereas, for RV Academy of Hockey Naresh Kumar (7') and Faraman (32') got on the scoresheet.

Raja Karan Hockey Academy finishes on the top of Pool C with a dominating 7-0 win against Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Lovepreet Singh (10', 34') and Agyapal (19' 39') scored two goals each, while Mahakdeep Singh (12'), Kohinoorpreet Singh (13') and Shubham (44') chipped in with a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

In Pool D, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy eased past Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar- Ludhiana with an emphatic 9-1 win to seal a spot in the Quarter Final. Savraj Singh (8', 34') and Gursharanpreet Singh (35', 56') registered a brace to their names, while Jashanpreet Singh (6'), Rajbeer Singh (21'), Captain Ravinder Singh (33'), Gurjot Singh (43') and Jaspal Singh (48') scored a goal each in what was their team's big win. Sahil Sharma (5') scored the only goal for Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar- Ludhiana.

In the fifth match of the day, SAI - Academy (Kolkata) defeated Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 6-1 to finish on top of Pool E. Vijay Xess(1'), Gagan Rajbhar (8'), Love Light Kujur (21'), Suresh Mahto (26'), Siddharth Kumar (28') and Manish Yadav (33') were the goal scorers for SAI-Academy (Kolkata). Tarandeep Singh (48') scored the only goal for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy

HIM Academy ended their campaign on a winning note, beating Citizen Hockey XI 3-0 in the last Pool E match of the competition. Dhananjay Prajapati (20'), Deepu Rawat (52') and Sagar Nanda (53') scored a goal each for HIM Academy.