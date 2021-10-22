Junior Hockey World Cup | Ministry exempts visiting teams from quarantine

Today at 7:49 PM
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to relax the Covid-19 protocols for the teams arriving in India for the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup. Now the teams would have to produce a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival, to go with another test at the airport, as per a fresh report.
The foreign teams participating in the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar have been exempted from quarantine, and now will only be required to monitor themselves for the Covid-19 symptoms, according to a report in PTI. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took the decision upon the request of L S Singh, Joint Secretary in the Sports Ministry.
The Junior World Cup is to be played from November 25 to December in Bhubaneswar, and Team India are the defending champions.
Meanwhile, some of the mandatory protocols are pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID-19 tests for all participants, conducted within 72 hours of departure, and mandatory on-arrival tests at the airport for teams coming from Europe and the Middle East. “All the participants will self monitor health for 14 days after arrival in India and if they develop any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will isolate themselves and report the same to the event organisers/nearest COVID health facility/National or State helpline," Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said in his letter addressed to Singh.
The teams participating at the event are -- Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile, Argentina and Poland. Poland has replaced England, who withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19 related travel restrictions.
