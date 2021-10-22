2021 FIH Men's Junior World Cup | The Indian team is ready for the challenge, asserts Graham Reid

India Colts are grouped in pool B along with France, Canada, and Poland. They will begin their campaign on 24th November with their opening match against France. India will play their second pool B match on 25th November against Canada and will play Poland in their third pool match on 27th November. Speaking about the pool stage and the teams India is grouped with, Reid said, "No team can be taken lightly in an event like the World Cup. I always tell the players to take it one match-at-a-time and not get ahead of ourselves at any point in the tournament until we have achieved what we have set out for. What is important for us is to get some good practice matches in Bhubaneswar so the players get a feel of the pitch and I am talking to coaches of some European teams to see if we can play friendlies with them when they arrive in Bhubaneswar."