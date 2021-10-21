2021 Hockey India Junior Women National Championship | Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu register big wins on opening day

Encouraged by the presence of the Jharkhand State Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, who was invited as the chief guest for the opening ceremony, home team Hockey Jharkhand put up a fine performance in their Pool A match as they beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1. Pramodni Lakra (28', 29', 37') starred in this match with a hat-trick of goals while Mahima Tete (10'), Rajni Kerketta (10', 18'), Nikki Kullu (15') and Kajal Bara (50') too scored in the team's success today. For Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Nandhini R (14') was the lone goal-scorer of the match.