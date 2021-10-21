2021 Hockey India Junior Women National Championship | Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu register big wins on opening day

Today at 1:05 PM
The respective hockey teams from Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu registered convincing wins on their opening fixtures on Day 1 of the ongoing Hockey India Junior Women National Championship. 28 teams from across the country are participating in the meet, with the final to be played on October 30.
The 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 got off to a fine start here on Wednesday with action-packed matches that enthralled the sparsely present spectators.
In the opening match of the day, Hockey Karnataka outclassed Hockey Bengal with a scintillating 16-0 win in their Pool H match. Sahana CM (22', 30', 35') and Shaya Kaveramma BA (25', 34', 58') scored hat-trick of goals while Jahnavi HS (4', 23'), Dechamma Ganapathi P (21', 49'), Chandana J (41', 45'), KS Annapurna (42', 45') and Adira S (52', 56') scored a double each to ensure their team got off to a winning start.
In the second match of the day, Hockey Punjab beat Le Puducherry Hockey 18-0 in their Pool H match. Harpreet Kaur (23', 37', 40', 50') starred in the match with 4 goals to her name, while team captain Harpreet Kaur (2', 16' ) Navjot Kaur (11'), Anjali Panwar (15', 51', 52'), Sanjana (17', 57'), Vishali Sharma (23', 47'), Karmanpreet Kaur (28', 41', 46') and Mitali (50') scored in the team's incredible win.
In the Pool B match, Assam Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan 6-0. Goals were scored by Boby Karmakar (6', 19', 58'), Joymoti Gorh (32'), Luise Rongmei (36') and Susmita Kharia (54').
Encouraged by the presence of the Jharkhand State Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, who was invited as the chief guest for the opening ceremony, home team Hockey Jharkhand put up a fine performance in their Pool A match as they beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1. Pramodni Lakra (28', 29', 37') starred in this match with a hat-trick of goals while Mahima Tete (10'), Rajni Kerketta (10', 18'), Nikki Kullu (15') and Kajal Bara (50') too scored in the team's success today. For Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Nandhini R (14') was the lone goal-scorer of the match.
