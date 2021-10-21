 user tracker image
sport iconHockey

    More Options

    2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh hockey academies register big wins on Day 3

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Players in action from Day 3 of the 2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship

    Hockey India

    2021 Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh hockey academies register big wins on Day 3

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:21 AM

    SGPC Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered victories on Day 3 of the inaugural edition of the Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship. The final of the competition will be played on October 27th.

    Salute Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, SGPC Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy earned victories on the third day of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal today.

    In the first match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hubli Hockey Academy in Pool F. It was Sumit who scored the winner in the 26th minute to help his team Salute Hockey Academy start the campaign on a winning note.

    In another Pool F match, Republican Sports Club registered a clinical 6-3 win against Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh. Vishal Rajendra Gupta (40', 60') bagged a brace, while Amos Anil Mathew (12'), Ayush Yuvraj Chavan (14'), Captain Karan Mann Singh (26'), and Hritik Gupta (50') scored a goal each for Republican Sports Club. On the other hand, Sandeep (32', 57') netted twice and Rohit (43') scored one goal for Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh.

    In Pool G, SGPC Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 7-0 win against Jai Bharat Hockey academy. Jassimran Singh (30', 35') and Jagpreet Singh (39', 59') scored two goals each, while Sarabjinder Singh (30'), Onkar Singh (34') and Arshdeep Singh (54') contributed a goal each for SGPC Hockey Academy.

    In another Pool G game, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy eased past Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy with a 9-0 victory. Parwinder Singh Bindra (36, 51', 52') scored a hat-trick while Shashwat Aeri (23'), Sehajbir Singh (28'), Lakhan Manhas (32'),  Jaspreet Singh (33'), Jagmeet Singh (41') and Manpreet Singh (59') scored a goal each for Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy.

    In Pool H, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 12-1 win over Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy. Logesh S (14', 17', 30', 40', 57') starred for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy with five goals, while Mathanbabu V (11', 13'),  Anantharaj (26', 40'), Muthukumar C (35', 50') scored two goals each and K Yogesh Kumar (35') scored one goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.  Bharath (49') scored the only goal for Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy.

    In the final Pool H match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 10-0. Haider Ali (27', 44', 45') scored a hat-trick, while Shreyas Dhupe (19'), Sourabh Pashine (23'), Himanshu Sanik (25'),  Mudassar Qureshi (29'),  Deepak (38'), Kashif Khan (48'), Love Kumar Kanojiya (51') scored a goal each for the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down