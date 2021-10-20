Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship | Naval Tata Academy, Namdhari XI, SAI-Kolkata register big wins on Day 2

After an action-packed opening day at the Hockey Indian Junior Men Academy National Championship, Tuesday also proved to be a fruitful one, highlighted by a goal-fest. Naval Tata Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy by 15-0, while Namdhari XI put 20 goals past Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, and SAI-Academy (Kolkata) registered wins in their respective matches on the second day of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal Today.

In the first match of the second day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur outclassed Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati by a dominant 15-0 margin. Atish Dodrai (4', 6', 10', 29', 38') bagged as many as five, Sem Munda (15', 40', 42', 54') scored four goals, while Sajal Saxena (24', 30') netted twice in Pool A match. Jaymasih Tuti (9'), Niyaren Champiya (18'), Sandeep Surin (56') and Simon Bodra (57') also got on the scoresheet for Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur.

In Pool B, Namdhari XI registered a massive 20-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. Captain Rajinder Singh (6', 9', 14', 29', 34', 48', 49') and Maninder Singh (10', 39', 40', 44', 50', 59') wreaked havoc with 13 goals in total. Mokhran (34', 54', 55') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Harwinder Singh (3'), Gurshant Singh (13'), Mahavir Singh (22') and Rohit Rana (33') also contributed a goal each in what was goalfest.

In Pool C, Mumbai Schools Sports Association emerged with a clinical 4-2 win over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy. Akash Rai (2'), Moses David Alexander (43'), Rhythm Bhavesh Mamnia (47') and Pawan Babulal Samantrai (56') were goalscorers for Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Whereas, Segari Kumar Babu (17') and Syed Abdul Aziz (41') got on the scoresheet for Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy.

Following their narrow defeat on the opening day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy bounced back in style to claim a comprehensive 8-0 win against Matasahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar- Ludhiana in the Pool D match. Pankaj (29', 51', 53') starred with a hat-trick, Patcha Tharum Kumar (15', 58') bagged a brace and Dinesh (4'), Lalit Kumar (24') and Harshdeep Singh (34') chipped in with a goal each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

SAI-Academy (Kolkata) registered their second straight win in the tournament, defeating Citizen Hockey XI 8-0 in Pool E fixture. Angad Bir Singh (3', 6') and Suresh Mahto (27', 28) netted twice, while Ankit Goud (26'), Kallu Ali (28'), Gagan Rajbhar (29') and Anurud Bhengra (51') scored a goal each for SAI-Academy (Kolkata).

In Pool E, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy made a late comeback against HIM Academy to earn a 2-2 draw in what was last match of the day. Deepu Rawat (27') and Mohd Idris (43') had given HIM Academy a 2-0 lead going into the final quarter, but Markandeshwar Hockey Academy snatched a point at the end, courtesy of goals from Aashish (53') and Lovepreet Singh (54').