Twenty-eight teams to battle it out at 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021

Welcoming Hockey India's initiative to organize an exclusive championship for Academies, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy coach Baljeet Singh expressed, "This tournament gives those players a chance, who missed out on the state team selections, it gives an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform. Exclusive tournaments for academies is a very good move by Hockey India as it will not only give exposure to young players but also motivate academies like us to produce more talents for the country. To be honest, we have been really enjoying being a part of this kind of setup. As an academy, it gives us an opportunity to test ourselves about where do we stand, we can get to know about how other academies work, so it's a great platform for players as well as academies."