Mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh opens up on Tokyo 2020 campaign, reveals what worked for him

India hockey player Simranjeet Singh played a crucial role in the team's bronze medal-winning campaign, as he struck two goals in the match against Germany. The youngster went on to say that sitting on the bench in the first few matches helped him prepare better for the tougher games.
Simranjeet Singh played a key role in helping Indian hockey team win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of 41 years. The youngster credits the insights he gained as a reserve, for churning out valuable performances. Talking on Hockey India's podcast series 'Hockey Te Charcha', he talked about the impact Sardar Singh had on him.
"He always told me to make the most of every chance I got and to never let them go to waste. He reinforced in me the desire to give 100 per cent at every camp and show the selectors my hunger to be in the team, every single day," he said.
Simranjeet scored two crucial goals for India in the bronze medal match against Germany, which the team won 5-4. "Like every player, I felt I deserved to be a part of the 16-member squad, especially because I knew the coach had faith in me. But I was confident that no matter which 16 were selected, they had the capability to get a medal and that was our focus," he added.
"When I got to know that the reserves were also travelling to Tokyo, at first, I couldn't believe it. But when it sunk in, I knew that now, despite being a reserve, I would get at least one chance to play. I was determined to make the most of it."
He keenly observed what was happening in the matches in which he had to sit on the sidelines. "I analysed New Zealand and Australian teams from the side-lines, constantly trying to figure out what I would do better in the situation and how I could make an impact in that position. These small observations really helped me later in the tournament," he recalled.
