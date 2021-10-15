Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 to be held in South Korea from December 5 to 12

As per the latest AHF calendar, the women's Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea. The sixth edition of the tournament, which has been postponed thrice already, was earlier slated to be held from October 24-31. Hosts South Korea are the defending champions of the competition and are also the most successful nation, with three titles.

In the previous edition in 2018, they beat India in the final. Meanwhile, the Indian team has won the competition once, in 2016, and finished runners-up on two occasions.

This will be the first competition for the Indian women's team after their semi-final finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where they narrowly missed out on a medal. The Asian Champions Trophy is played among the top Asian teams, and this time around, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will compete for the title.

A lot has changed since the last edition. India will enter the competition as favorites, and are ranked world no.8, highest among teams in the tournament. China is ranked 10th, while Korea is in 11th place. The competition will be played in a round-robin format where all the teams will play each other once, and the top two teams will play in the final.