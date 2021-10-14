India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Jhansi from October 21

Today at 4:56 PM
Hockey India has announced that the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will be held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh from October 21 to 30. As many as 28 teams will be participating in the event, with only group toppers making it to the playoffs, with medals round taking place on last day.
The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will be held in Jhansi, with as many as 28 teams taking part in the competition. These teams will be divided into eight groups, and the winners of each group will qualify for the quarterfinals later on, which will start on October 27. The semis will be conducted on October 29, while the medal matches will begin the day after.
As part of the SOPs laid by the federation, every athlete, coach, and technical official will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on arrival at Jhansi, with the test taken not more than 48 hours prior to their departure.
In addition, all individuals part of the championship will need to have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their phones. Apart from that, a Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organizing committee to ensure each and every rule is being followed, mentioned by the government.
The Indian team recently had also made it to the FIH Pro Hockey League after Australia and New Zealand had pulled out from the competition.
