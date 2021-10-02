Hockey India announces 30-member core group for national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 30-member probable group for the senior men's national camp in Bengaluru starting from October 4. The group will include experienced players like P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh , Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh , according to a report in PTI.

Talking about the national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, “The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.

“We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."

The coach also said that the players need to start afresh after the historic win. “Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.