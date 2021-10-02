Hockey India announces 30-member core group for national camp

Today at 3:26 PM
Hockey India on Saturday announced a 30-member probable group for the upcoming senior national camp in Bengaluru, starting October 4. Following the retirements of Rupinder Pal Singh, SV Sunil and Birendra Lakra, the seniors who find a spot in camp are Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet.
Hockey India on Saturday named 30-member probable group for the senior men's national camp in Bengaluru starting from October 4. The group will include experienced players like P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh, according to a report in PTI.
Talking about the national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid said, “The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year.
“We will be going through our performance in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."
The coach also said that the players need to start afresh after the historic win. “Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February.
“This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start."
The group will also have Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Ashis Kumar Topno.
