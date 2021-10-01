Asian Champions Trophy postponed, to be held in Dhaka from December 14

Today at 3:45 PM
For the third time this year, the Asian Champions Trophy has been postponed owing to tight schedules and Covid-19 restrictions. Now the competition is slated to be held in Bangladesh from December 14-22. In 2018, India and Pakistan were declared joint winners after final was forfeited due to rain.
The Asian Champions Trophy has been postponed to December 14-22, the Asian Hockey Federation announced. This will be the third time that the continental championship has been postponed since the last year due to Covid-19, and other tournaments. Originally slated to be held in 2020, it was later shifted to March, and then to October 1-9.
In December the tournament will be held at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Along with the hosts, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia will take part in the tournament. The trophy was first held in India in 2011, and the former and Pakistan are the mos successful sides in the competition, winning the coveted prize three times each.
While India won in 2011 and 2016, Pakistan won in 2012 and 2013. As far as the last edition of the tournament is concerned, both India and Pakistan were declared joint winners in Oman, 2018, after the final was called off due to heavy rain.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.