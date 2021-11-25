 user tracker image
    FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup | India suffer 4-5 shock defeat against France

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:35 PM

    The Indian hockey team faced a shock 4-5 defeat at the hands of France in the opening match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday, November 24. French skipper Clement Timothee and India's Sanjay scored hat-tricks in the match. 

    It was a quick start to the game as Timothee and Benjamin scored in the initial minutes to give a 2-0 lead to the French team. After that, India responded in style, and Uttam Singh opened the scoring for India, while Sanjay equalised in the first quarter itself.

    The second quarter was closely contested once again, but only one goal came in France's favour, with the visitors leading 2-3. The see-saw battle continued in the quarters to come, and India conceded goals, when it mattered the most. 

    India are the defending champions in the tournament, and will be looking to win their third men's junior World Cup title. Now to make it to the quarters, India need to win their remaining encounters against Canada and Poland in Group B. 

    The Indian team will take Canada in their second match on Thursday, and will hope to make a comeback after a shaky start. 

