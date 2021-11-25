FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup | India rout Canada 13-1, move closer to quarters

Today at 9:57 PM
After a rusty start in the first match, the Indian hockey finally showed their class as they thrashed Canada 13-1 in the Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Once again, Sanjay emerged the star for the team and scored a hat-trick.
This win means that India now has three points from two matches in Pool B. They are behind France who has won both their matches so far in the tournament. As far as the match is concerned, India made early chances and was rewarded for their sharp game. Uttam Singh scored the scoring for the team, while attacking from the left.
Continuous attacks from the Indians meant that at the end of the second quarter, they were sitting at a comfortable lead, but Canada did manage to pull one goal back through a penalty corner, just before half-time.
The next two quarters saw the Indians increase the tempo, and score six more goals, while conceding none. Shardanand Tiwari, Araijeet Singh Hundal also got on the scoring sheet.
Now the Indian team will be up against Poland in their final Pool B match on Saturday, and a draw will be enough to take them to quarters.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.