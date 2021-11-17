FIH Junior World Cup | Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami named captain

Today at 3:31 PM
Indian hockey player Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Tokyo Olympics, has been named captain of the 18-member junior squad for the FIH World Cup, starting in South Africa on December 5. As many as 16 teams will be part of the competition, which was previously won by Argentina in 2016.
On the other hand, defender Ishika Chaudhary has been named the vice-captain. The team also includes Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi, who were part of the senior team at the Tokyo Olympics. "To pick the final selection of 18 players was extremely difficult especially as all 28 players in the Core Probable Group worked very hard in the past months and made good progress," Chief Coach Women, Janneke Schopman said in a release issued by Hockey India (HI).
“But we feel that we have selected a strong team that is able to compete with every team at the Junior World Cup.”
"With the experience from the Senior team and some great young talent, we will show the best India has to give. The team is very excited as they have waited a long time to compete at the world stage and we're looking forward to making the most of this great opportunity."
Back in 2013, India had won a bronze medal after they beat England. They will now start their campaign against Russia, followed by Argentina, and then Japan.
The knockout matches will take place between December 10 and December 16.
The teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Korea, Ireland, Zimbabwe in Pool A, England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay in Pool B. Argentina, India, Japan and Russia in Pool C while Germany, Spain, United States and South Africa are in Pool D.
India Squad: Lalremsiami (C), Ishika Chaudhary (VC), Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Jiwan Kishori Toppo
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.