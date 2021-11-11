Hockey India announces 18-member squad for Junior World Cup, Vivek Sagar Prasad named captain

Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the bronze-medal winning team in Tokyo Olympics, has been handed the responsibility of leading the Indian team. Defender Sanjay, who won silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, has been chosen as the vice-captain. Apart from that, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami have been named as the reserve players, in case of any mishap to a player, during the tournament.