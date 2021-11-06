Junior Hockey World Cup | Hockey India names 24 players for preparatory camp

Today at 5:08 PM
The Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the core probable group for the preparatory camp ahead of the men's Junior World Cup, according to a report in PTI. The camp will commence on Sunday, while the tournament is supposed to start on November 24, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
"The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid and coach BJ Kariappa on 7 November for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours," HI said in a release. The players were undergoing training at SAI Bengaluru for the past few months as part of preparations for the World Cup.
Meanwhile, the hosts and the defending champions are pitted alongside Canada, France and Poland in group B. Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile are in pool A, while Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States have been grouped in pool C. Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt from Pool D.
Core probable group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.
