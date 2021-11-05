Want to use Tokyo experience at the upcoming Women's Junior World Cup, asserts Salima Tete

Today at 5:43 PM
Indian women’s hockey star Salima Tete wants to use her experience gained in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup, in South Africa. The Indian team has been clubbed with Argentina, Russia and Japan in Group C of the main event, which begins on December 5.
Salima Tete was part of India’s women’s hockey team that finished at the fourth spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year old hockey star was part had struggled for the past three years before he got a break in the national squad and now his career has taken-off for good. She will be part of the 2021 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup, in South Africa and wants to use the experienced gained in Tokyo at the upcoming event.
“I have been really fortunate to get this kind of exposure with the senior team so early in my career. Playing under pressure and also understanding what it really takes to play at the highest level have been some of the key takeaways for me. I look forward to using this experience while working with my teammates from the junior core group," said Salima Tete,
The Indian team has been clubbed alongside Argentina, Russia and Japan in Group C of the main event. 16 teams will be participating in the tournament, which begins on December 5. With just a month left for the event to kick-start, Salima admitted that the team is preparing well and she has seen a lot of improvements in the players.
“The team has been preparing well. I have been part of this camp since September and I see a lot of improvement and there is a lot of excitement among the players,” added the hockey star.
“We get to play some internal matches with the senior team which is great exposure for youngsters in this squad. The Indian junior team also did well when they travelled to Chile earlier this year for some Test matches.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Salima Tete
- Fih Womens Junior Hockey World Cup
- 2020 Olympics
- Tokyo Olympics 2020
- Indian Junior Womens Hockey Team
- Indian Womens Hockey Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.