Want to use Tokyo experience at the upcoming Women's Junior World Cup, asserts Salima Tete

Salima Tete was part of India’s women’s hockey team that finished at the fourth spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year old hockey star was part had struggled for the past three years before he got a break in the national squad and now his career has taken-off for good. She will be part of the 2021 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup, in South Africa and wants to use the experienced gained in Tokyo at the upcoming event.