Vandana Katariya's physical ability is just phenomenal, states Wayne Lombard

Former India’s scientific advisor Wayne Lombard lauded forward Vandana Katariya’s physical ability and stated that she was a pure athlete who is getting fitter and stronger overtime. India finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having lost to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match.

Vandana Katariya was one of the most influential players for the Indian women’s hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the eves narrowly missed out on winning a medal. The forward scored four goals in the event, the joint-highest for the side, along with drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur.

Vandana became the first Indian women’s hockey star to score a hat-trick at the Olympics, when she completed the feat during the semi-final match against South Africa, at the Oi Hockey Stadium, in Tokyo, earlier this year. The other goal came in the bronze medal match against Great Britain, which India eventually lost 3-4.

India’s former scientific advisor Wayne Lombard, in a recent interview, lauded the Indian forward, stating that Vandana’s physical ability is phenomenal. He also stated that the hockey star is a pure athlete and is getting fitter and stronger over time.

"Vandana Katariya's physical ability is just phenomenal. She is unbelievable and athletically phenomenal. She is just a pure athlete. It's not often we get someone who is a pure athlete and get fitter and stronger over time," said Wayne Lombard, as reported by Olympics.com.

"From her side, she was always giving her 100 percent effort and she was the one player whom I had to pull back a little bit. She could give extra all the time,” he added.

Lombard’s training programme, which mainly focused on improving the agility and fundamental fitness of the players, helped the Indian women’s hockey team immensely to finish fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.