2021 Tokyo Olympics | Mindfulness classes creating positive energy around the Indian women's hockey team, claims Reena Khokhar

Speaking about the advantage of having senior players in the team, Reena said, "They have been playing a very important role, apart from the coaches and support staff. A few of our senior players have experience of playing in the Olympics. They know the environment, and they know what it takes to compete in an event like the Olympics. Hence, they are not letting us take any kind of extra pressure, they just want us to focus on our training and give our 100% on the field because that is what is going to count in the end."