2021 Tokyo Olympics | We are not letting the current pandemic situation hamper our spirit, asserts Savita Punia

Indian women’s hockey team vice-captain Savita Punia asserted that they are not letting the current pandemic situation hamper the spirit ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Rani Rampal-led side will begin their quest for a maiden Olympic medal in Tokyo, against the Netherlands on July 24.
The Indian women’s hockey team has improved leaps and bounds in the past few years, having stamped their authority in the Asian region with a top finish at the 2017 Asia Cup, followed by silver medal wins at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and 2018 Asian Games. For now, the eves are eyeing a podium finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
However, the confusion regarding the Olympics is not clear with the majority of the people in Japan urging to cancel the mega-event, in wake of the current pandemic situation in the country. Indian women’s hockey team vice-captain Savita Punia contracted the COVID-19 virus a few days back, but she has recovered completely now. But, she asserted that they are not letting the current pandemic situation hamper the spirit ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"We are not letting the current pandemic situation hamper our spirit. We are staying optimistic, eyes set on our goal and pursuing each day to succeed at the Olympics. Our focus right now is on fitness and playing high-intensity sessions and setting our body clock to the time we will be playing in Japan," said Savita Punia, as reported by India Today.
The Indian team has been on several tours in the build-up to the Olympics, which, according to Savita, has already prepared them for the main event. The Rani Rampal-led side will begin their Tokyo campaign against the Netherlands on July 24.
"With the exposure we have got in this Olympic cycle, I feel we have developed the right temperament to play top-class teams. If you have seen our recent performances, we have tried to come back into the game after initial setbacks or after conceding early goals. We don't give up until the last whistle," added the goalkeeper.
