2021 Tokyo Olympics | Dangerous to make predictions for the Olympics, claims Graham Reid

India might be the most successful nation at the Olympics with regards to Hockey, with eight gold medals to their name so far, but their last triumph came way back during the 1980 Moscow Games. Even in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Indian side was outclassed by Belgium 3-1 in the quarter-final of the event.

However, with the improvement of the side in the past few years and recently returning with positive results from tours of Europe and Argentina, it is believed that India will finally break the 40-year old medal jinx at the 2021 Tokyo Games. But, their head coach Graham Reid feels that it is dangerous to make predictions for the Olympics just based on recent results, as most teams did not face India with their full strength.

“It's a dangerous path to follow making predictions especially for the Olympics where every team would be and always does try to win them. There a lot of other competitions where teams don't necessarily go full-strength,” said Graham Reid, during an interview with timesnownews.com.

“Everyone would be going to Tokyo with the strongest team they are able to pick with the greatest preparation they have been able to muster over the last 12 months. I would not like to predict what's going to happen. All I can say is I want our team to perform at their best and hopefully, we will have enough preparation, to achieve that,” added the head coach.