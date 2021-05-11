2021 Tokyo Olympics | Video analysis has played massive part in our preparations, asserts Amit Rohidas

Today at 4:23 PM
Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas admitted that video analysis has been playing a huge part in their preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team will start to begin its quest for a record ninth Olympics gold medal win in Tokyo on July 42, against New Zealand.
The Indian men’s hockey team has been at the top of their game in the past few months, having returned with positive results from their tours of Europe and Argentina. It has sparked new hopes ahead of the Olympics, with many believing that the Indian team is capable of ending its 40-year medal drought in Tokyo.
Amit Rohidas, who has played 97 matches for the Indian national team is one of the core members of the squad in the past few years. It was during a recent interview he admitted that video analysis has played a huge part in their build-up to the Olympics.
"Video analysis has been playing a massive part for us in terms of preparations. It helped us on both tours. We analysed our opponent's style of play, their every movement in the attack as well as in defence, and we adapted to the situations accordingly. We didn't have much on-field experience, but I can say we did our homework pretty well through the video analysis and it benefited us," said Amit Rohidas, as stated in a Hockey India release.
"At the camp also, with the help of video analysis, we are working on the areas where our team need correcting or need to improve. So, yeah it's one of the major assets for us to cover our bases for the Olympics,” added the Tokyo-bound athlete.
India is the most successful nation at the Olympics, having won eight gold medals so far. But, their last triumph was back in 1980, during the Moscow Olympics. The men in blue would kick-start their campaign at the 2021 Tokyo Games on July 24, against New Zealand.
