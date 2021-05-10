2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian men's hockey team have the best chance to win medal at the Olympics, claims Manpreet Singh

Today at 5:36 PM
Indian men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh believes that they have the best chance to win a medal and break the 40-year jinx at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The men in blue will begin their conquest for a record ninth Olympic gold medal with their fixture against New Zealand, on July 24.
Even though India is the most successful nation in the history of the Olympics, having won eight gold medals so far, their last triumph was way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. However, the skipper of the current hockey team - Manpreet Singh, believes that they have the best chance to win a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“We strongly believe we have the best chance to win a medal at the Olympics and this belief is keeping everyone motivated and optimistic. Our training has been planned in such a manner that we peak at the right time and also we are clocking long hours in the sun to get our bodies acclimatised to the hot conditions in Tokyo,” said Manpreet Singh.
On the back of two successful tours to Europe and Argentina, the Indian team were oozing in confidence with months left for the Olympics to kick-start. However, their preparations were dealt a huge blow as FIH Pro League matches against Germany and Spain were postpone owing to the COVID-19 situation.
“When the FIH Pro League matches against Germany and Spain too were postponed, we were extremely disappointed because those matches would have certainly helped in our preparations. But we understand these are really unprecedented times, and there are travel restrictions in place,” added the hockey star.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.