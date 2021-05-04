2021 Tokyo Olympics | Don't fear playing against top hockey teams, asserts Nisha

Today at 2:44 PM
Indian women’s hockey star Nisha admitted that she does not fear playing against top teams in the world right now, after the recent exposure tours to Europe. The eves have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and will begin their journey against the Netherlands on July 24.
The Indian women’s hockey team finished as the bottom-placed team in their group at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with the team qualifying for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Games. Four years later, ahead of their third-ever appearance at the Games, the Indian eves are a much-improved side and aiming for no less than a podium finish.
It was recently that the team visited Europe for exposure trips and played against top sides like Argentina and Germany at their own backyard. Even though the team did not produce magical results, the experience gained was invaluable, with India’s defender admitting that she does not fear playing against top teams in the world right now.
"Playing against top teams like Argentina and Germany requires a tough mental makeup. Initially, I was worried about taking on a world-class team but having played those matches on their home ground, I don't fear them anymore," said Nisha, as stated in a Hockey India release.
Not only Nisha was part of India’s squad that toured Argentina in January and also travelled with the unit to Germany where the eves played four matches against the hosts. The hockey star made her international debut during the 2019 FIH Women's Series Finals when India played against Uruguay. For the time being, all her focus is on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"With the Olympics fast approaching, all players want to prove their mettle in order to find a place in the team. There is a healthy competition within the core group which pushes each other to perform better. Personally, I want to learn as much as possible from the senior players and execute my role in the team to perfection," added the Tokyo-bound athlete.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.